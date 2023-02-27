MTN South Africa Selects Nokia for 5G Expansion

For the first time, MTN South Africa (MTN SA) selected Nokia as one of its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment providers. Under the agreement, Nokia will modernize MTN South Africa's existing 2G, 3G, and 4G Radio network and expand MTN's 5G Radio Network across 2800 sites in the central and Eastern parts of the country. MTN South Africa is a part of MTN Group, which operates in 17 countries serving a subscriber base of 272 million.

Nokia's AirScale portfolio

Nokia will provide equipment from its energy-efficient AirScale portfolio, powered by its latest generation of ReefShark chipsets, which include 5G AirScale baseband, massive MIMO active antennas, and remote radio heads (RRH) that can be deployed across both urban and rural environments. In addition to this, Nokia will provide its Self-Organizing Networks (SON) solution, which will optimize and ensure the network's performance. With Nokia's innovative solutions, mobile users can expect to enjoy a superior 5G experience characterized by ultra-fast speeds, high bandwidth, and low latency.

Launches a Training Program as a Commitment to South Africa

As a demonstration of its commitment to South Africa, Nokia is launching a training program aimed at driving digitalization efforts across the country and throughout the African continent. The program is open to 5,000 applicants and will emphasize product development and entrepreneurship. It has been designed in line with the Finnish National Agency of Education and will result in graduates receiving a diploma that can support their career progression.

Partnership with Nokia allows MTN South Africa to expand its 5G Network, enabling citizens and businesses to leverage the digital economy and modern connected life. This partnership with MTN will also help Nokia strengthen its market position in South Africa.