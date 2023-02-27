Etisalat by e& Chooses Nokia to Upgrade IP Core Network to Improve 5G Experience in UAE

Etisalat by e& has chosen Nokia to upgrade its IP core network to support 800 GE and implement transport slicing solution to improve the 5G experience for customers in UAE. Under the agreement, Nokia will also provide services for replacing existing equipment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nokia will also offer services aimed at replacing the existing equipment with its 7750 Service Router (SR), as well as facilitating the implementation of automated transport slicing over etisalat by e &'s aggregation and core network. Nokia's Network Services Platform (NSP) transport slice controller will enable the operator to automate the delivery and closed-loop optimization of end-customer services in its core network, all while ensuring strict bandwidth and latency performance.

Nokia's 7750 Service Router

Nokia, in its statement, said Nokia's 7750 SR, powered by FP5 routing silicon, will facilitate etisalat by e&'s to provide a compelling, reliable, and differentiated customer experience. In addition, Nokia's 800GE routing capability enables operators to address ever-increasing traffic demands in a more environmentally friendly way by building a faster and more energy-efficient IP network.

The partnership with Nokia will enable Etisalat by e& to amplify the 5G Network experience and reiterate its commitment to implementing the latest technology to continuously improve services and provide world-class solutions to customers. Through this initiative, etisalat by e& will establish itself as the sole player in the Middle East region equipped with a core network that supports 800 GE.