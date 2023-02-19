MTN Deploys EXFO Advanced Topology Solution in 14 African Countries

EXFO, the communications industry's test, monitoring, and analytics experts, announced that they deployed its Context dynamic topology solution in 14 African nations to improve network inventory, security, and performance capabilities.

Largest mobile network operator

MTN, Africa's largest mobile network operator, serves more than 270 million consumers across 19 regions with voice, data, finance, digital, enterprise, wholesale, and API services. Early adopters of the technology MTN Uganda and South Africa have both indicated that it had simplified network administration and enhanced telecom asset visibility.

Digital transformation

MTN has made the network's digital transformation a top priority, and the implementation of EXFO's solution will accelerate innovation and encourage the use of new technologies. In addition, EXFO Context has enabled MTN operators to gain visibility of their end-to-end.

Amith Maharaj, MTN Group CTO, said, "MTN Group is committed to our digital transformation journey to improve the flexibility and variety of services we're able to efficiently deliver to our customers. That can only be possible by equipping our networks and teams with the best possible solutions.

EXFO Context has proven to be an impactful contributor to better manage our networks by tracking our active network assets and ensuring that defined change management processes are adhered to."

Also Read: Telefonica, Ericsson and Qualcomm Launch 5G mmWave Network in Spain

Lloyd Mphahlele, MTN Group GM: Transport and OSS Tools, said: "The transformation journey of deploying the EXFO Context platform across our markets was enormous and exciting at the same time. I appreciate what EXFO and MTN have managed to accomplish as partners, to address the complexity in the network domain and create a single pane end-to-end view, that has significantly improved our operations."

End-to-end visibility

Given the increasing complexity of networks and related service assurance processes, it is especially crucial to prioritize reliable service performance.

Also Read: Orange Madagascar and AMN Sign NAAS Deal to Expand Rural Coverage

Introducing new technologies such as 5G, network virtualization, and programmable networking exacerbates the already intricate nature of these systems and underscores the need for improved end-to-end visibility.

EXFO's unique blend of equipment, software and services enables faster, more confident transformations related to 5G, cloud-native and fiber optic networks.