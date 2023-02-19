New Releases on Netflix to Watch Out in February 2023

We have a lot of much-anticipated theatre releases as we start the Spring season in February. However, OTT is keeping up with the action. As usual, Netflix offers a variety of programmes this month, from the newest season of the hit series You to the Indian series Class, which examines the negative effects of class inequality in some affluent schools there.

The following Netflix titles are those to look forward to streaming this month:

Class

Class investigates how three middle-class students fit in at an affluent school where most of the students come from wealthy households, following a plot similar to those previously used in Hindi movies like Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar by Aamir Khan and Student of the Year by Karan Johar. It's exciting to watch how their way of life clashes with theirs, but unlike the movies listed, the show tries to deal with the darkness in a less glamorised way by addressing some actual problems that students confront.

Release Date: February 3rd

You: Season 4 Part 1

The Penn Badgley-led movie Netflix users who enjoy a good crime and psychological thriller has given You a lot of attention. The plot revolves around a man with a history of obsessive and stalking his romantic interests, and the show keeps the viewers on edge and wanting more!

Release Date: February 9th

Your Place or Mine

Your Place or Mine, starring legends Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, among others, is a much-needed rom-com in the middle of crime dramas. Aline Brosh Mckenna's lighthearted picture follows Debbie and Peter, best friends who couldn't be more different from one another. We are interested to see how their romance develops comically and what these icons contribute to their characters after huge achievements in comparable genres!

Release Date: February 10th

A Girl and an Astronaut

This Polish series, which just made its Netflix debut, is another intriguing viewing to keep an eye out for this month. A Girl and An Astronaut, a sci-fi romantic drama, tells the tale of two F-16 pilots who struggle to realise their lifetime aspirations of travelling to space while competing for the love of a girl. This programme is similar to the many excellent foreign language series available on Netflix.

Release Date: February 17th

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

This show joins the roster of such captivating tales produced by the platform, which is well-known for its epic true crime documentaries. The horrible actual account of three killings, two of which are still unsolved while a trial is taking place in South Carolina, is told in Murdaugh Murders. It explores the fictitious assassination attempt, dishonest past, wealth, and power of the Murdaugh family over a tiny town, as well as how Mallory Beach's drunken boating disaster begins to undo their legacy.

Release Date: February 22nd

A Quiet Place Part II

The premiere of this movie on Netflix had been anticipated for 2020, but it is now actually happening. Following the success of part 1, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou have been added to the movie's cast, which also stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Rogers, and Noah Jupe. If you haven't already watched it, horror fans will enjoy John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to the Office-famous horror movie. Even though the movie is already available on Amazon Prime Video, its arrival on Netflix is still a significant event that deserves to be mentioned.

Release Date: February 24th