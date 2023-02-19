Neos Networks and Network Rail to Transform the UK’s Connectivity Infrastructure

Neos Networks, one of the UK's leading connectivity providers, announced that it had been chosen as the preferred bidder for Network Rail's Project Reach, a significant initiative the railway company launched to improve connectivity and build a safer, more up-to-date and digitally connected rail network.

Neos Networks is in exclusive talks to play a significant role in the project. As Network Rail's exclusive infrastructure supplier, Neos will invest in designing and constructing a new fiber optic communications network trackside that will enable high-capacity connections throughout the UK in support of the country's digital future.

Extensive Fiber Coverage

Network Rail will cover up to 16,000 km of high-capacity fiber next to the railway. The network will be utilized to transmit data necessary for operating the railways, including signalling for trains, trackside sensors, CCTV, and high-speed broadband provision for trains, railway depots, and offices.

Colin Sempill, CEO at Neos Networks, said, "This new network will deliver a step-change in connectivity and available capacity, which, in turn, will help to transform UK rail for the passengers and neighboring communities it serves. We look forward to working with Network Rail to finalize the contract and start mobilizing this project which will see the creation of numerous jobs in different geographies."

"This is critical for us as we continue to support UK businesses and service providers with the high capacity connectivity services essential for innovation and help deliver on the government's plans to improve the availability of high-quality broadband across the UK."

The long-term partnership agreement

Earlier this year, Network Rail stated it was in exclusive discussions to negotiate a long-term cooperation to upgrade ageing telecommunication infrastructure. The agreement will result in significant savings for the taxpayer and bring improved performance, safety, and connectivity benefits for railway passengers.

Fast-growing and high-capacity network in the UK

News network owns one of the fastest growing, high-capacity business fiber networks in the UK, spanning 34,000 km and 550 exchanges. Neos is qualified to construct the new fiber network for Network Rail because of its credentials as a provider of reliable, high-capacity critical national infrastructure to UK businesses.

Neos to partner with tower company

To provide complete end-to-end fixed and mobile connection to Network Rail, Neos will collaborate with a tower company seeking to use its 4G and 5G network infrastructure.

Benefits of the project

With the help of this project, Neos Networks will be able to serve more of the UK and increase access to high-capacity services. These services will help transform businesses, hyper scalers, service providers, and mobile network operators looking to enable 4G and 5G connectivity along the rail corridor.

The new network will open up possibilities for advancing the installation of fibre-to-the-premise connectivity throughout Britain, enhancing infrastructure access for alternative network providers, and resolving the UK's digital divide and rural connectivity issue.

Harriet Hepburn, Network Rail's Corporate Finance Director, said: "This is an exciting opportunity for NR, and we are excited at the prospect of entering this long-term partnership. The proposal provides a comprehensive package that will deliver real benefits for passengers and the railway, and also significant savings for the UK taxpayer."