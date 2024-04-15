Top 4 Space Films to Watch on Netflix and Add to Your Binge List



Netflix is constantly extending its sci-fi movie library, catering to viewers who are enthralled by the wonders of outer space. If you're fascinated by the grandeur of the cosmos, we've compiled a selection of the best space-themed films accessible on Netflix. Explore a wide choice of cinematic journeys that take viewers to faraway galaxies and new areas, providing a thrilling escape into the unknown.

Spaceman

In the movie "Spaceman," Adam Sandler plays Jakub, a Czech astronaut who is sent on a solitary mission to examine mysterious particles close to Jupiter. As Jakub struggles with loneliness and sorrow for abandoning his pregnant wife (Carey Mulligan) on Earth, he builds an unexpected kinship with Hanuš, a spider-like creature aboard the spacecraft. This sci-fi movie, directed by Johan Renck, takes a fresh approach to the old story of exploration and solitude. The film has an IMDB rating of 5.8.

Orbiter 9

'Orbiter 9' is a thought-provoking science-fiction drama that plays its cards close to the vest. The film, directed by Hatem Khraiche, follows Helena (Clara Lago), a lone astronaut who is drawn to an engineer while traveling onboard a space pod bound for a faraway colony. Further story information would spoil the experience, so suffice it to say that the film is a mix of futuristic mystery and reflection on humanity's moral and existential destiny. With an IMDB rating of 5.9, 'Orbiter 9' promises an engrossing cinematic adventure.

Interstellar

'Interstellar.' The film, released in 2014, recounts the intergalactic adventure of Matthew McConaughey's character, Cooper, a pilot charged with discovering a new habitable planet for humans. As Cooper journeys into space, leaving his family behind on Earth, he finds himself in a race against time - both the boundless expanse of space and the relentless passage of time back home. With an astounding 8.7 IMDB rating, 'Interstellar' is a timeless exploration of human tenacity and cosmic mystery.

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood

This intriguing animation, essentially a rotoscoped home movie, provides an unusual perspective on the space race. The film, directed by Richard Linklater, who is most known for his animated adaptation of Philip K. Dick's "A Scanner Darkly," dives into the experience of growing up at this critical period in history. Rather than focusing exclusively on the historic event of landing on the moon, it delves into the daily lives of those affected by the space race.

The film presents a comprehensive portrait of this era from the perspectives of both astronauts and enthusiastic children growing up near NASA. It provides insights into the exhilaration and awe felt by millions around the world as they watched history unfold on television screens. With a solid IMDB rating of 7.2, this film takes viewers on a nostalgic and educational journey through a pivotal moment in human history.

With an array of stellar choices and IMDB ratings to match, Netflix's space film lineup promises an out-of-this-world binge-watching experience for audiences craving cosmic escapades.

So grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot, and prepare for a journey to the stars from the comfort of your own home.