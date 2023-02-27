HCLTech Partners with Dell to Offer Network Modernisation Solutions to CSPs

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023, HCLTech announced a partnership with Dell Technologies to provide CSPs (communication service providers) and enterprises with network modernisation solutions. In a release, HCLTech said that it will provide end-to-end system integration services for vRAN (virtualised radio access networks), private 5G networks, ORAN (open radio access networks), and edge/multi-access edge computing deployments, including telecom network transformation, interoperability, design, optimisation and managed services.

Dell Technologies, also a key player in the partnership, will offer CSPs the help they need to modernise their network infrastructure to transform service delivery and simplify operations by performing integration services, including implementing engineered telecom cloud platforms, testing, automation and orchestration. Dell will also provide carrier-grade support and managed services designed for telecom operators and enterprises.

HCLTech has launched a suite of technology solutions for 5G at the MCW Barcelona 2023. HCLTech announced 5G SF at the tech event, which will allow the private and public 5G operators to seamlessly integrate and deploy critical components of a future-ready network. With HCLTech’s 5G SF, CSPs, enterprises, hyperscalers, chip and equipment manufacturers will benefit from seamless virtual functions onboarding, significant operational efficiencies and enhanced network and user experiences.

“Communication service providers and enterprises need a system integration partner that can scale in diverse technology domains to integrate, deploy and operate 5G networks. With our 5G system integration framework, we have created a differentiated set of services to address the unique system integration requirements for disaggregated and distributed network domains that include RAN, transport and core,” said Vijay Guntur, President and Head, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

According to Jagdeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech: “HCLTech’s heritage in architecture and design, system integration and management of complex networks across different technologies makes us a perfect partner for CSPs and enterprises aiming to achieving business outcomes by deploying industry-specific 5G use cases.”