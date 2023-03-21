India Jumps 2 Spots Ahead in Global Mobile Speed Ranking in Feb 2023: Ookla

Ookla, a network intelligence and insights company, has released its latest Speedtest Global Index report for February 2023. According to Ookla global Speedtest index report, India jumped two spot ranks in Median Mobile Download Speeds globally from 69th position to 67th position. Ookla recorded a 30.96 Mbps median mobile download speed in February compared with 29.85 Mbps in January 2023.

Fixed Broadband Speeds

India's median fixed broadband speeds ranking slipped by two positions from 79th in January to 81st in February 2023. Despite this, India experienced a slight improvement in its fixed median download speeds, which rose from 50.02 Mbps in January to 50.87 Mbps in February 2023.

Global Charts

The February Speedtest Global Index reports that UAE maintained its position on the chart for overall global median mobile speeds, while Ukraine improved its ranking by 24 spots globally. In terms of fixed broadband download speeds, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines rose by 12 spots in rank globally, while Singapore retained its Number 1 spot in the month.

Ookla Speedtest Global Index

The Ookla Speedtest Global Index is a monthly report that ranks countries and territories by internet speed. The index is based on data collected by Ookla. The data is collected from users who run the Ookla Speedtests using the app or Speedtest website. The index measures the average download and uploads speeds for fixed broadband, mobile broadband, and fixed wireless internet services.