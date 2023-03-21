BICS and Mavenir to Deliver VoLTE Solution for Post 2G, 3G Roaming Interoperability

BICS has partnered with Mavenir to launch a new VoLTE solution that helps operators prepare for the sunsetting of 2G/3G Services around the world. Global Telecom Operators are switching off 2G/3G Networks or transitioning to 4G VoLTE or 5G only Networks. In such a scenario, it would be difficult for telcos to maintain compatibility for users roaming globally to support interoperability between users coming from a 2G/3G operator country to a 4G/5G only network of another country to make calls in that location.

2G, 3G Network Shutdown Timelines

Operators across the globe have different timelines to shut down 2G/3G Networks or sunset 2G/3G Services. This has created a roadblock for operators with roaming interoperability between different generations of Networks. The joint solution powered by Mavenir's cloud-native IMS solution effectively addresses this growing roaming gap between older 2G/3G networks and newer 4G/5G technologies.

Global Roaming

The lack of a viable solution to facilitate seamless communication between various networks on a global level could result in significant disruptions for roamers. For instance, a person travelling from a 2G/3G network to a location with only 4G/5G coverage would be unable to make voice calls. This not only negatively impacts the customer experience for the traveller but could also have more severe consequences in an emergency where the person needs to call an ambulance or fire service.

VoLTE Solution

According to the statement, by combining BICS' expertise and reach in international roaming with Mavenir's network software, this VoLTE solution aims to tackle the roaming interoperability issue.

Furthermore, with this solution, operators still offering 2G/3G services can provide their customers with a seamless roaming experience, even in areas where these technologies have been phased out. For operators who are ahead in the sunsetting process, this presents an opportunity to welcome 2G/3G visitors onto their 4G/5G networks, resulting in additional inbound roaming revenues that would have otherwise been lost. Ultimately, this solution benefits both parties as they prepare for the eventual global sunsetting of 2G/3G networks.