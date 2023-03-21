Cisco to Set Up New Data Center in Chennai and Upgrade the One in Mumbai

To help organisations become more resilient and tackle cybersecurity threats in a hybrid world, Cisco has announced that it will be investing in security innovations and security infrastructure in India. The company plans to open a new data center in Chennai and, at the same time, upgrade the Mumbai data center to offer enhanced security solutions to customers. Cisco is introducing new risk-based capabilities across its security portfolio for the multi-cloud and hybrid environments in India.

These new capabilities are actually focusing on bringing the complete vision of Cisco Security Cloud to life. The Cisco Security Cloud is meant to safeguard the integrity of an organisation's entire IT ecosystem. In a release, Cisco said that it is investing in a dedicated cloud infrastructure to bring its Indian customers industry-leading security services in a seamless and scalable manner. The new data center in Chennai is going to be a part of this effort.

Also Read: 5G Roaming Subscribers to Drive Roaming Revenue Internationally

Cisco announced several new features for its Duo Risk-Based Authentication solution. India is an important market for Cisco. Outside the US, India houses Cisco's second-largest Research and Development Center. Looking at the cybersecurity threats that organisations face today, the company is investing resources into developing solutions that will help its customers strengthen IT ecosystem security.

Also Read: 5G Roaming Connections Will Increase to 526 Million by 2027: Report

Cisco also has a big workforce in India in the space of security engineering. The employees are critical in supporting the company's business model transformation towards subscriptions and software. Organisations in India are operating in a hybrid environment, and because of that, digitisation should be a competitive advantage and not a security liability. Cisco is working on cybersecurity solutions to help its Indian customers safeguard their IT ecosystem and manage operations smoothly.