5G Roaming Connections Will Increase to 526 Million by 2027: Report

Last week at the MWC23, we read about achievements by telcos in successfully establishing 5G Roaming connections across the continents with their global partners. According to a new study by Juniper Research, the total number of 5G Roaming connections will increase from 53 million in 2023 to 526 million by 2027. This is a 900% growth in four years and requires the development of new roaming tools.

5G Roaming Connections to Surge

The substantial growth in 5G connectivity will necessitate the creation of new roaming tools that can independently detect roaming connections. According to the research, AI-powered real-time analytics and services that mitigate roaming fraud are two crucial solutions that can assist operators in safeguarding their networks against a surge of data traffic from roaming users and connections.

5G Network Cores

The study predicts that as the number of 5G roamers grows, the emerging traffic analytics and anti-fraud solutions must enable advanced identification and authentication of roaming connections across 5G networks. However, due to the complexity of 5G networks, the research anticipates that existing roaming analytics services will not be sufficient in monitoring 5G roaming connections and the resulting surge in mobile roaming data.

According to the report, to fully capitalize on these new 5G roaming services, operators must invest in 5G NGCs (Next-generation Cores), which are highly virtualized and can more effectively evaluate traffic and connectivity. By deploying NGCs, roaming providers can better safeguard network processing power and signalling capabilities amid increasing roaming data consumption. This will ensure a consistent level of service essential to attracting high-spending enterprise customers.

Growth in 5G Roaming Data Traffic

The report also anticipates that 5G NGCs will enable operators to manage the surge of data from roaming users, projecting that 5G data roaming traffic will increase by 3,500% in the next four years.

At the recently concluded MWC23, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, Switzerland's Sunrise and AIS Thailand have successfully executed the first intercontinental 5G Standalone (SA) Roaming connection between two networks in Europe and Southeast Asia.