Comedy drama web shows are a popular form of entertainment that combines comedy and drama elements to create a unique viewing experience. Comedy dramas often feature an ensemble cast of characters in humorous and often absurd situations while also dealing with more serious and emotionally resonant themes.

Comedy television never gets boring to watch. One factor contributing to a comedy-entertainment drama's value is the turmoil, clever banter, and amusing antics. We have a tonne of stuff to choose from, thanks to the different OTT platforms that are available. Due to their unique and captivating plotlines, some Indian comedy-drama web series available on OTT are highly recommended. Check out these series the next time you want to laugh out loud.

The following 6 Indian comedy-drama web series are available on OTT.

Kota Factory

Vaibhav comes to Kota, like many other students, to be ready for the JEE and NEET exams. He and his friends work hard to get into IIT while navigating campus life. The series stars Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj, and others. Saurabh Khanna conceived the show.

OTT platform: Netflix

College Romance

Throughout their time in college, the three best friends hope to create memories and find joy. The leading actors in the coming-of-age Hindi series include Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Gagan Arora, and others. Simarpreet Singh, Apoorv Singh Karki, and Parijat Josh directed the series.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

The Office

The series, a remake of the original British sitcom, centres on Jagdeep Chadda, a manager who consistently tries to amuse his boring coworkers with shoddy jokes. The audience is also given a glimpse of the numerous pranks the staff members engage in during work. This Hindi comedy series, produced by Rajesh Devraj, stars Mukul Chadda, Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samridhi Dewan, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Panchayat

Due to a lack of employment options, Abhishek, an engineering graduate, chooses to work as the secretary of a Panchayat office in a far-off village. He handles a variety of routine problems that the locals encounter. This Hindi comedy series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and has prominent performances by Jitendra Kumar, Sanvikaa, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bang Baaja Baaraat

With the approval of their parents, two people from entirely different backgrounds fall in love and decide to wed. However, three days prior to the wedding, they meet each other's families, which causes complete turmoil. Ali Fazal and Angira Dhar play the series' namesakes in Hindi. Anand Tiwari directed the series.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Life Sahi Hai

Four young men relocate to Delhi to begin living on their own. As a result, people frequently find themselves in absurd yet uncomfortable circumstances. Suhail Nayyar, Tarun Jain, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Abhishek Saha stand in leading roles. Tarun Jain was the man behind the comedy series in Hindi.

OTT platform: ZEE5