Movies on Netflix and ZEE5 in the First Week of March

With March here, we can formally bid the winter's icy embrace farewell and welcome the summer's warm embrace. But, of course, the temperature isn't the only thing rising as summer approaches. Many OTT platforms are releasing many of the newest and sexiest movies. One might expect OTT releases to be slowing down after everything released in January and February, but the opposite seems true. From the stunning 'Butta Bomma' to the classic 'The Great Indian Kitchen', a good number of movies are premiering on OTT platforms in the first week of March.

The following list of the three hottest movies coming to OTT in the first week of March is likely to spice things up.

Butta Bomma

This romantic drama, directed by Shouree Chandrashekar T Ramesh, is made by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas. With a plot that shows that love isn't all sunshine and butterflies, the film stars Anika Surendran, Arjun Das, and Surya Vasishta in the key parts. This weekend, see the riveting drama that director Vamsi Patchipulusu caught on camera.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 4 March 2023

Iratta

Twins with contrasting personalities are the subject of this film. When one of them suddenly passes away, the other person reflects on his life decisions. Rohit Krishnan is the director of this Malayalam film, which stars Joju George, Anjali, Srindaa, and Sreekanth Murali. In this list of films debuting on OTT in the first week of March, Iratta is one of the most eagerly anticipated releases.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 3 March 2023

The Great Indian Kitchen

Conflict will inevitably arise when the new and the ancient collide. The protagonist of this film is a smart woman who ends herself in an arranged union with a man from a traditional household. As her mother-in-law departs to take care of her daughter, who is pregnant, she loses hope. Finally, she realises that the life they want for her is not the life she wants for herself. Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu both appear in the film. Jeo Baby helms the film.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 3 March 2023