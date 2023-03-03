Tech Mahindra, Red Hat to Help Telcos Move Critical 5G Workload to Hybrid Cloud

Tech Mahindra and Red Hat have just announced a new partnership. The partnership would see the companies helping the telcos move their critical 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) workloads to the hybrid cloud using Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS and Tech Mahindra's netOps.ai. The basic aim of the partnership is to help the communication service providers (CSPs) modernise infrastructure and migration to the cloud. The CSPs will be able to take the help of Tech Mahindra and Red Hat extensively to drive the adoption of 5G use cases. This is because both the technology providers would bring a comprehensive set of products and services by integrating diverse platforms to deploy a distributed, multivendor 5G Core, edge and MEC solution in a hybrid and multi-cloud environment.

Manish Mangal, Global Head, 5G & Network Services Business, Tech Mahindra, said, "5G deployment on hybrid cloud with hyper automation will become a strategic imperative for CSPs in reducing their capital and operational expenditure. Tech Mahindra’s deep industry expertise, innovative netOps.ai platform, and strong partnership with Red Hat enables rapid modernisation of infrastructure, applications, and data. Together with Red Hat we are enabling CSPs and enterprises with a competitive edge by simplifying the 5G Core, Edge and MEC ecosystem."

Read More - Tech Mahindra, Microsoft Partner to Bring Cloud-Powered 5G Core Network Modernisation

Honoré LaBourdette, Vice President, Telco, Media, Entertainment & Edge Ecosystem, Red Hat, said, "In order to maximize flexibility and scale in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, telcos need a reliable infrastructure that can deliver a consistent experience across cloud environments while meeting network requirements from the core to the edge. Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS is a turnkey application platform that provides managed containerized workloads natively on AWS, helping service providers quickly build, deploy and scale 5G and edge applications for faster results. By teaming up with Tech Mahindra to offer its network automation solution with Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, we are able to better equip service providers with the tools they need to be successful in the cloud."

Tech Mahindra is a Red Hat Advanced Business Partner enabling deployment of telco networks on hybrid cloud. Tech Mahindra’s netOps.ai, a network automation and managed services framework provides a “zero touch provisioning” for core and edge orchestration, incorporating life cycle management, infrastructure, one-touch application automation for network provisioning, and consistent operational procedures.