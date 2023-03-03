eSIM Transfer on Android to be Possible Soon

eSIMs are likely the future. While only select smartphones support them at the moment, in the not-so-distant future, more should start supporting eSIMs. One of the biggest pains for customers having eSIMs is getting a new device and then having to go through the procedure of transferring the eSIM from one device to another with the help of the telecom operator. But very soon, Google's new eSIM transfer support for Androids would change that.

Later this year, Google will be rolling out a new update which would enable the transfer of eSIMs from one Android device to another. It would be done on the global standard built out by the GSMA, and the European telecom operator Deutsche Telekom would be one of the first adopters. This eSIM transfer support should soon be adopted by other telecom operators as well.

It would mostly work with the newer version of Android that Google will unveil later this year. Android 14 is expected to be announced by the company in the next quarter.

Deutsche Telekom said, "Owners of a Pixel 7 will be the first to benefit from this experience on the DT network, available later this year. The eSIM transfer capability will become available on the Android platform later this year, allowing other manufacturers to take advantage of the standard and follow suit."

More and more consumers would choose eSIMs as their preferred SIM in the future, and thus a facility like this would only add convenience to their experience. It would be interesting to see if such a feature is also built for Android to iOS (and vice versa) eSIM transfer in the future. iPhones in many countries are now just eSIM-supportive. While in many countries, iPhones have one physical SIM slot and another eSIM slot.