Apple to Bring iPhone SE 4 Afterall

After a lot of chat about the iPhone SE 4 being cancelled, it is coming to the market after all. The iPhone SE fans can again look forward to a new affordable, powerful iPhone coming to their nearest Apple store. This time around, Apple is going to change the design of the iPhone SE. For the previous two generations, Apple went with the iPhone 8's lookalike body for the iPhone SE. But for the fourth generation, the iPhone SE is expected to feature the design and body of the iPhone 14. Whether it will exactly be like the iPhone 14 or will be inspired by that will only be known once the device has officially been announced by the company.

A popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier said that Apple is cancelling the iPhone SE 4 scheduled for 2024. But now, taking a u-turn from that, Kuo has said that Apple will be going ahead with the launch after all. According to the information provided by him, the new iPhone SE 4 would feature an in-house 5G baseband along with an OLED display.

Qualcomm's CEO had also recently hinted that Apple may ditch their 5G modem in 2024 and instead use its own in-house 5G modem. Apple has been working on making it possible for years now. The Cupertino tech giant acquired Intel's modem business in 2019. The 5G baseband that Apple would be using on the iPhone SE 4 would only be able to support connectivity with the 5G networks in the sub-6 GHz band. Whether the same would be used in the A17 Bionic that would be featured on the iPhone 15 series is something we will have to see.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to hit the market somewhere in the late first half of 2024. It would be interesting to see what other changes Apple is planning for the new iPhone.