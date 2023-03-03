Itel Launches New Tablet in India for Rs 12999 Only

Itel has launched a new tablet for the Indian market. The company is calling it the Itel Pad, and it is the first-ever tablet announced by Itel in India. Itel is expanding its product categories fast in India. Earlier this year, the company announced a new TV series for the Indian market, and now this is the first ever tablet to arrive in the country. The special thing about this tablet is that it also supports cellular connectivity. It doesn't support 5G, but it can definitely latch on to the 4G networks in India. It has a large display and impressive specs considering the price point it is selling at. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the newly launched tablet in India.

Itel Pad Specifications in India

Itel Pad features a large 10.1-inch IPS+ LCD display with resolution support of 1280x800 pixels. The tablet has very slim bezels, and it is powered by the octa-core SC9863A1 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage can also be expanded up to 512GB. It will run on Android 12 Go Edition out of the box.

The newly launched Itel Pad has an 8MP rear camera with a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. There's a 6000mAh battery inside with support for 10W charging. The tablet can allow users to send SMSes as well as make calls, as it can support 4G VoLTE. It also has a USB Type-C port to facilitate charging as well as wired data transfer.

Itel Pad Price in India

As mentioned already, the price of the Itel Pad is Rs 12,999. It will be available in Light Blue and Deep Grey colours. The tablet has already gone for sale in the Indian market. It is available both online as well as offline.