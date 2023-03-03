Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card, Who Should Get One

Are you spending more than Rs 10000 a year purchasing services from Airtel? Well then, you should seriously think about getting an Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card. This is because of multiple reasons. Firstly, you get cashbacks. Then, you also get other benefits such as free access to Airport Lounges, discounts on Zomato, Swiggy and more. The card is not expensive either. You basically get it at no cost as the Rs 500 that you pay to get the card, you get back in the form of an Amazon eVoucher if you make the first transaction through the card within 30 days of card issuance.

How Much Money Will You Get Back in Cashbacks with the Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card?

The customers will get 25% cashback on money spent through the Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card on services of Airtel. This amount will be capped at Rs 3600 annually. This means that if you spend Rs 14400, then you will get Rs 3600 back. Note that non-telecom spends would also get you cashbacks. In the value chart of the cashback for the card, it has been mentioned that up to 10% cashback with a cap of Rs 3600 will be given to the customer annually.

Further, you will get four complimentary visits to the airport lounges in domestic airports across the country. Each visit normally costs Rs 1000. This means a saving of Rs 4000. Note that the complimentary visit is limited to 1 in each quarter. From the second year onwards, customers have to pay Rs 500 as an annual charge for the card. But this charge would be waived off if the customer has spent more than Rs 200000 using the card in a year.

Not anyone can get this card, of course. There's a criterion that is in place that every customer needs to fit under to become eligible to get this card.