Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank had earlier announced a partnership to offer Credit Cards to Indian users. People need a credit card for various reasons, and what better than a credit card that comes directly from the digital service enabler and a bank in partnership? Airtel and Axis bank offers digital services and payment flexibility through Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card. This Airtel branded credit card comes with many incredible benefits and what's exciting is that the card comes for first year free for a limited time now. Check out the benefits the Credit Card offers.

Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card

Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card is a credit card by Axis Bank in association with Airtel. Customers can enjoy cashback on Mobile, Wi-Fi, DTH, Airtel Black and utility bill payments via Airtel Thanks App. Further, you can also earn by spending on shopping, travel and more.

Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card Benefits

Airtel Axis Bank Credit card is designed to offer Bharti Airtel customers exclusive benefits. There are welcome benefits, cash back rewards, complimentary airport lounge access, and a fuel surcharge waiver bundled for customers with this card.

Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card Welcome Benefit

The welcome benefit of the Airtel Axis Bank credit card includes the following:

Amazon e-Voucher worth Rs 500 on the first transaction within 30 days of card issuance. The customer will have to redeem the voucher code within 3 months from the date of the SMS sent to the registered mobile number.

Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card Direct Cash back Benefits

These are the cashback benefits of the Airtel Axis Bank credit card:

25% cash back on Airtel Mobile, broadband, Wi-Fi and DTH bill payments etc. Upto Rs 300 cash back every month, applicable on payment via Airtel Thanks App.

10% cash back on utility bill payments, such as electricity, gas, etc. Upto Rs 300 cash back every month, applicable on payment via Airtel Thanks App.

10% cash back applicable on purchase via Zomato, Swiggy and BigBasket. Upto Rs 500 cash back every month.

1% unlimited cash back on all other spends.

Complimentary Lounge Access and Fuel Surcharge Waiver

Airtel Axis Bank Credit card also comes with 4 complimentary lounge visits per calendar year at select domestic airports. You can also enjoy 1% fuel surcharge waiver upto Rs 500 every month at all fuel stations across India. Customers can also benefit from dining delights of up to 20 per cent off on 4000+ restaurants with this credit card.

To apply for the card, you will have to Apply via Airtel Thanks App or go to the official website of Axis Bank, or just visit the nearest branch.

Limited Time Offer

As a limited-time offer, till January 31, 2023, the card comes free for the first year. From the second year onwards, a fee of Rs 500 will be waived on spends above Rs 2 lakh.

Since it is a credit card, there's an eligibility criterion that a user must meet to get the card. The applicant must be between the age of 18 and 70, with official residency in India and required official documents as specified by the bank.