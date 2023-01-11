iPhone 15 Pro Models could be the Most Expensive iPhones Ever

The future iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max versions may cost more than the current iPhone 14 Pro models, according to a Weibo report that was initially spotted by MacRumours. According to the source, the price hike will be made to "widen the gap" between the iPhone 15 Plus model and the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro versions. According to US pricing, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro was introduced at a price of $999, while the iPhone 14 Pro was introduced at a price of $1099. According to MacRumours, this would raise the base iPhone 15 Pro model's price this year to above the $1000 mark.

According to the same Chinese source from Weibo, this year's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have more Pro features. So, Apple will need to add more features to its top-end Pro models to separate the two lineups in terms of pricing this year. Apple is reportedly experimenting with various strategies to boost sales of its non-Pro iPhone models because the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are performing lower than anticipated.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at a Great Price on Flipkart

Apple used an older A15 Bionic CPU with extra GPU cores (5 total) for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models in order to keep costs in check. Older 12-megapixel camera sensors were also included, with a few small performance enhancements.

The Apple iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 in India, while the iPhone 14 Plus costs Rs 89,900. The beginning price for the iPhone 14 Pro is Rs 1,29,900, while the price for the iPhone 14 Pro Max is Rs 1,39,900.

It's hard to imagine how much more Apple can charge if the rumours are true because there's enough of a price gap compared to US prices. According to recent rumors, the frames of the iPhone 15 Pro versions may be constructed of titanium rather than the more common stainless steel. The Apple A16 Bionic processor from this year is projected to power the iPhone 15 non-pro variants rather than newer silicon, which is expected to power the Pro models.