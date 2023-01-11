iPhone 16 Pro Could Bring in-display Face ID

Apple may introduce under-display Face ID on the iPhone 16 Pro. When not in use, the biometric security that is used to safely unlock the device would resemble a regular display. Dynamic Island feature, currently only available on iPhone 14 Pro models, anticipated to be included on all iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 16 Pro

The home button on Apple's top-tier handsets was officially retired in 2017 when Face ID debuted alongside the all-screen iPhone X. Since then, each generation's mini, Pro, and Pro Max editions of the flagship iPhone have all come standard with the face-scanning technology.

Last year, in the month of September, Apple unveiled its four-model iPhone 14 series. Although the Cupertino company has not yet officially announced the new iPhone 15 series, rumours about the 2024 iPhone models, which are widely believed to be the iPhone 16 series, have already begun to circulate. According to a recent claim, Apple's iPhone 16 Pro will have a face ID under the display. When not in use, the facial recognition lens won't be noticeable. Only the front camera's lens cutout will be visible. Additionally, the Dynamic Island feature, which is presently only accessible on the iPhone 14 Pro models, is anticipated to be included on all iPhone 15 models.

The Elec (in Korean) reported that Apple might introduce an under-display Face ID on the iPhone 16 Pro. When not in use, the biometric security that is used to safely unlock the device would resemble a regular display. With this, only the front camera's lens cutout will be visible while the display is on. Additionally, the sense of immersion could be enhanced. According to the source, Apple would deploy an under-panel camera (UPC) after Face ID under-display technology is implemented. The display cutouts that currently appear on the iPhone are believed to be eliminated by this.

The iPhone 15 Pro variants were rumoured to include Face ID under-display technology from Apple. Additionally, the source notes that while the under-display technology is still in development, the company will make the Dynamic Island feature available on all iPhone 15 models. Only the Pro variants of the iPhone 14 series could use the feature last year.

