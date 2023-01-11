Global PC Shipments Take a Hit in 2022

The worldwide PC market ended 2022 with shipments of 285.1 million units, a 16% decline from the top in 2021 when demand peaked across all end-user segments, according to Canalys. The market research company noted in its most recent analysis, which was made public on Wednesday, that despite the pandemic, shipment numbers are still favourable, with total 2022 exports expected to be 7% higher than in 2019. According to Canalys, the overall shipments of desktops and laptops fell by 29% to 65.4 million units in the fourth quarter (4Q22), marking the fourth consecutive quarter of decrease for the worldwide PC market.

Global PC Market Exits 2022

Lenovo

With shipments of 15.5 million units, which represented a 29% year-over-year reduction, Lenovo maintained its lead in the PC market in Q4 2022. With a total of 68.1 million units sold in 2022, despite a 17% drop from 2021, it was also the biggest seller for the entire year.

HP

With shipments of 13.2 million units, or 29% less than in the previous quarter, HP came in second. Shipments decreased by 25% to 55.2 million units for the whole year 2022.

Dell

Third-placed with shipping numbers falling by 37% to 10.8 million units in Q4, Dell experienced the worst loss among the top vendors. Its total shipments were down 16% to 49.7 million units in 2022 as a result of its commercial strength earlier in the year.

Apple

With 27.2 million Macs sold at the end of 2022—a 6% decline—Apple finished fourth in both the Q4 and overall rankings, and Asus rounded out the top five with a little decrease in shipments of 4% from 2021 to 2022.

Despite short-term issues, the long-term forecast for the PC market is still optimistic, but a further contraction in 2023 might occur. A delayed purchase is anticipated to start boosting the market in late 2023, with momentum increasing in 2024 once firms and consumers have weathered the storm. As devices used during the pandemic peak reach the end of their life cycle, this will be supported by an increase in education demand in important markets.