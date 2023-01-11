Samsung Galaxy S23 series is soon going to launch in India. The company has revealed the launch date of the event and has started allowing customers to pre-book their next Galaxy device. Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to introduce three smartphones in the market - Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The pre-booking offer will apply to all three devices in the series. At the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, 2023, Samsung will introduce more products than just the Galaxy S23 series in India. But for now, let's take a look at the pre-booking offers that are available.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at a Great Price on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Pre-Booking Offers in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be available in India very soon. But if you want to ensure that you get it early, you can pre-reserve or pre-book the device. To pre-reserve, you will have to make a payment of Rs 1999. Samsung India's website says that if you do that, you will get Rs 5000 worth of benefits.

The exclusive benefit of pre-reserving the next Galaxy device is that you will get early delivery of the device, and you will also be able to get your Galaxy smartphone in exclusive colours. Samsung said that you could also get a Rs 2000 welcome voucher and 2% loyalty points if you go to the Samsung Shop app.

If you already own a smartphone, you can also get an exchange value for your old device. On its website, without giving the specifications, Samsung said that the next Galaxy series would deliver a great night photography experience along with zooming capabilities. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra already comes with 100x zoom capability; thus, it would be interesting to see what's so different with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Just like the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to come with S Pen.