Reliance Jio Launches 5G in Six Key Cities of Tamil Nadu

Reliance Jio has just announced the launch of 5G in six key cities of Tamil Nadu. The telco said that its 5G Welcome Offer would be available for customers in the following cities of Tamil Nadu: Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Hosur, Salem, and Vellore. Jio said that this 5G launch has taken the total number of cities where its 5G is available are 101. Now Jio customers in these six cities of Tamil Nadu will be able to experience 5G if they are invited by the telco.

Jio's spokesperson announced that the telco has invested over Rs 40,000 crore in the state for deploying 5G. Along with that, Jio has provided employment to over 1 lakh people in Tamil Nadu in a direct or indirect manner. Jio's 5G will only work on smartphones that support 5G SA (standalone). Jio promises customers unlimited data under the Welcome Offer along with 1 Gbps+ speed.

Jio 5G SA

Jio is deploying 5G SA, which would require smartphone manufacturers to release an OTA (over-the-air) update for their devices to enable them to connect with Jio's 5G. Many OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) have already started rolling out OTA updates with support for 5G SA. But still, there are many devices in the Indian ecosystem that don't support 5G SA. To ensure that you can consume Jio's 5G as and when available, make sure that it is updated to the latest firmware version.

Jio is deploying a mix of 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz spectrum to deliver its 5G to customers. For consumers, the telco is likely only utilising the 700 MHz band and 3500 MHz band airwaves. The airwaves in the 26 GHz spectrum band is mostly going to be used for providing enterprise services. The 26 GHz band airwaves are premium mmWave (millimetre wavelength) airwaves, and while they can deliver a great bandwidth and capacity, they have very poor coverage.