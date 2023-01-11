Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at a Great Price on Flipkart

The deals on various devices that will be offered during the Big Billion Days Sale have been unveiled by Flipkart. Deals on the Nothing Phone (1), Pixel 6a, Moto Edge 30, and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are now known, according to a page on the e-platform. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be offered for an apparent lowest price of Rs 33,999.

Discounted Price for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

On January 15, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will begin, and it will last through January 20. On the ICICI bank and Citi bank cards, there will be a 10% discount.

According to the teaser page, Flipkart won't provide the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone with a flat discount. In addition to exchange incentives, the deal is expected to feature a bank card offer and a flat discount on the retail price. The same Samsung phone is now available for Rs 34,999, which is less than the Rs 49,999 it originally cost.

In addition to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE phone, Flipkart also promises to provide enticing discounts on other 5G phones. The information provided on the teaser page indicates that the Pixel 6a will be sold for Rs 27,999. Based on the bank and other offers, this deal will be made possible for the consumers. Similar to the Moto Edge 30, the Nothing Phone (1) would be offered at an effective price of Rs 24,999. The Realme 9 5G will be offered by Flipkart for a final cost of Rs 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Specifications and Features

Recall that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone's 5nm Exynos 2100 processor is powered by a 4500mAh battery. The device contains a triple camera system on the back.nThe Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with wireless power sharing, wireless fast charging 2.0, and 25W super-fast charging. The IP68 certification ensures that the item is resistant to water and dust.