Samsung Galaxy F13 is the Best Seller on Flipkart Under Rs 11000

Samsung Galaxy F13, a budget smartphone from Samsung, is Flipkart's best-selling device under Rs 11000. The device has received close to 1 lakh ratings and 5,467 reviews, and its current rating is 4.4 stars out of 5. The smartphone is currently available on Flipkart for just Rs 9,699 only. If you have a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, then you will also get a 5% cashback on your purchase. Note that the original price of the Galaxy F13 is Rs 14,999, but on Flipkart, it is selling for only Rs 9,699.

So what makes the device special? First of all, you get a big 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display on the device so that you can view your favourite videos on a decent-sized screen. There's a 50MP triple camera setup at the rear. It also has Gorilla Glass 5 on top to protect the display. The device packs a massive 6000mAh battery with support for standard 15W charging. It is a 4G-supportive device and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with Samsung's Knox security to keep the privacy of the user safe.

The device is powered by the Exynos 850 and runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. You get up to 64GB of internal storage with this device. It can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card slot. There's a fingerprint scanner to help you get an enhanced security experience with the smartphone. This is a pretty decent device if you are looking for one that's priced under Rs 10,000 right now.

Note that there are other options as well in this price range. But mostly, the good ones come from Chinese companies. Samsung, a South Korean tech company, became a top choice for Indian consumers who wanted to avoid Chinese products due to the tensions between India and China. Let us know your thoughts about the device in the comments below.