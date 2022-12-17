Tecno Phantom X2 5G India Launch Revealed Along with Other Details

To officially introduce the Phantom X2 series to the world market, Tecno recently organised a massive launch event in Dubai. The Phantom X2 5G will arrive in India in January, according to an official announcement made by the company today. Its landing page has gone live on Amazon India in advance of the launch. Here are some specifications and other information about the device.

Tecno Phantom X2 Specifications and Features

The Tecno Phantom X2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED curved-edge display. Moreover, the device runs on the HiOS 12-based Android 12 OS. Other additional features of the Tecno Phantom X2 includes an in-screen fingerprint scanner and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Phantom X2 features up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The device is backed by a 5,160mAh battery unit which supports 45W of fast charging.

Speaking about camera layout, the X2 boasts a triple back camera setup with a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP camera. For taking selfies and making video calls, the device has a 32MP front-facing camera.

Tecno Phantom X2 Price and Availability

The Phantom X2 costs SAR 2,700 (about $717; Rs 59,350) in Saudi Arabia. The X2's price for the Indian market is unknown. The device will be available in Grey and silver colour options. A Phantom X2 Pro 5G launch in India is also conceivable. It's uncertain whether it will emerge in Q1 2023.

According to the Phantom X2 5G's Amazon page, pre-orders will start on the retailer's website on January 2. On January 9, the first sales are expected to start. The Phantom X2 Pro 5G's launch in India has not been announced; hence it is likely that it will not be launching with the Phantom X2. A few customers who pre-book the Phantom X2 will also be eligible for a free upgrade to the Phantom X3 when it becomes available, according to the listing. The Phantom X3 series will most likely be released in the second half of 2023.