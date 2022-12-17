Tata Play Set-Top Box Upgrade Cost Starts at Rs 899

Tata Play, the largest direct-to-home (DTH) services provider in India offers consumers the option to choose from several Set-Top Boxes (STBs). Depending on the need, the user chooses a STB, which also differs in price from the other STBs. If you are a Tata Play existing user, then you can also upgrade your STB in case you are now bored with the one you already own. All the STB owners can upgrade if there's an upgrade available. Today, we will be talking about the costs associated with the upgradation of Tata Play STBs for customers right now.

Tata Play STB Upgrade Cost

If you want to upgrade from a SD to HD STB, you will have to pay just Rs 899. Tata Play says that the original cost of the HD STB is Rs 1999 and thus the customer will be able to save Rs 1100. Then, if you want to upgrade your STB to Tata Play HD+, you will have to pay Rs 4499 instead of its original price which is Rs 4999. You will be able to save Rs 500 here. To upgrade to a Tata Play Binge+ STB, you will have to pay Rs 1799, instead of its original price of Rs 2499. Tata Play says that here, the customer would be able to save around Rs 700.

However, it is worth noting that the Tata Play Binge+ STB can anyway be acquired for Rs 1999 from the official website of the company (the price here includes a discount voucher as well). Thus, it isn't much of a difference. However, if you are already an existing customer, then, you can upgrade instead of ordering a new connection in case you don't actually need another STB in the house. To place the order, you can either reach out to the company on its customer care line or just visit its website.