pTron Bassbuds Epic Launched in India for a Very Low Price of Rs 799

Palred Electronics Private Limited, a division of Palred Technologies Ltd, a publicly traded business on the BSE and NSE since 2004, is the owner of the pTron brand. Today, pTron is striving to be a global brand that pushes all possible boundaries. Bassbuds Epic, a gaming TWS, has been introduced by domestic digital audio products and lifestyle business pTron on Flipkart. Brimming with desirable characteristics for gamers, such as lengthy playtime, closed acoustics, low latency wireless technology, and an ergonomic design for comfort.

Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO of pTron, remarked at the unveiling of the new gaming TWS, "The all-new Bassbuds Epic packs the must-have technology gamers demand fully immersive play. For casual gamers looking for entry-level gaming earbuds for the most gaming excitement, the Bassbuds Epic is a must-have gaming accessory." Let’s take a look at the earbuds specifications and other details.

Bassbuds Epic Specifications and Features

The Bassbuds Epic uses Type C quick charging and dual-channel standard Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for flawless transmission (earbuds 1hr, 1.5hrs charging case). Dual microphones on the earphones, together with TruTalkTM ENC technology, enable clear conversation while cutting down on background noise for an immersive multiplayer gaming experience.

Different from conventional wireless earbuds, the Bassbuds Epic's patented AptSenseTM low latency technology provides closed acoustic audio quality for completely immersive in-game playback. pTron's innovative tiny audio drivers and each earbud's distinctive ergonomic design produce unmatched sound quality designed exclusively for gaming, with natural mids, crisp highs, and deep, powerful bass.

The earphones also have a Game & Music Mode for convenient amusement while travelling. The user may switch between calls and gaming with ease because to the multi-function touch control on the earpiece, which offers haptic and intuitive control.

Bassbuds Epic Price

The Bassbuds Epic, which combines the nostalgia of gaming with a contemporary form factor, is offered on Flipkart for the first three days at a special festive launch price of Rs 799. After the launch promotion, the earbuds' usual price of Rs 899 will apply.