Nothing Ear Stick TWS Earphones Look and Details Teased

In association with fashion designer Chet Lo, Nothing Ear Stick, the UK-based company's upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, debuted on Thursday at the Spring Summer 2023 fashion show. It is claimed that these TWS earphones are "supremely comfy." The Nothing Ear Stick's charging case, which has a unique cylindrical form, is the main subject of the newly released photographs. The exterior of the case appears to be transparent. The earphones' design is still a secret, though.

Nothing Ear Stick Design

At the Spring Summer 2023 fashion presentation, Nothing collaborated with Chet Lo, a fashion designer, to reveal the charging case's design. The business claims that Nothing Ear Stick features an ergonomic design that is extremely light and comfortable. Additionally, it showcased specially crafted Nothing Phone 1 bags that are allegedly intended to honour the Glyph user experience. Nothing asserts that Nothing Phone 1 users will see increased output while using Nothing Ear Stick. Additionally, a Nothing spokesman disclosed that the Ear Stick is a completely new product with new buds and a new charging case in a statement to The Verge.

Nothing Ear Stick Price

The charging case mimics a previously leaked design, despite the fact that the manufacturer did not provide a clear view of the earphones. Like the AirPods, the Nothing Ear Stick is most likely to be sold without additional silicon tips. Further, Nothing allegedly removed the ANC feature in order to maintain the EUR 99 (approximately Rs 8,000) pricing range. The Nothing Ear 1, its predecessor, was also released in Europe last year with a price tag of EUR 99. When these TWS earbuds first launched in India, they cost Rs 5,999. With the charging case, they are said to offer a combined playtime of 34 hours and up to 5.7 hours of listening time with each charge. Additionally, the Nothing Ear 1 has ANC and a transparency mode.