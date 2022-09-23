iQOO 11 Series Would Include New 50MP Sony IMX8-series Main Camera

The iQOO 11 series will use a Samsung E6 AMOLED display, which offers a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This information was previously leaked by the informant. It will be a panel with curved edges and a punch hole in the middle.

Highlights

  • Samsung E6 AMOLED will be the display choice for the iQOO 11 series.
  • The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is probably what powers the iQOO 11 and 11 Pro.
  • The iQOO 11 might be capable of 120W charging.

iQOO

iQOO is developing the iQOO 11 series of flagship phones. The iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro are rumoured to be included in the roster. Last week, tipper Digital Chat Station provided important details regarding the iQOO 11 series display. He has returned with some details regarding the lineup's main camera.

According to a recent Weibo post by the tipper, the iQOO 11 series will have a 50MP main camera. He also mentioned that the business is evaluating a new primary camera from the Sony IMX8 series for the iQOO 11 series. The camera sensor's photographic capabilities seem to be barely up to the standard of the primary camera on the Vivo X90. He added that the 50MP Sony IMX8xx camera sensor for the iQOO 11 series would be a 1/1.5-inch sensor. It seems to be a modified variant of the current Sony IMX866 sensor.

iQOO Features and Specifications

The iQOO 11 series will use a Samsung E6 AMOLED display, which offers a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This information was previously leaked by the informant. It will be a panel with curved edges and a punch hole in the middle. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is probably what powers the iQOO 11 and 11 Pro. Like the iQOO 10 Pro, the iQOO 11 Pro might still enable 200W charging in the future. On the other hand, the iQOO 11 might enable 120W charging. Wireless charging could be available on the Pro model as well. The iQOO 11 series' launch date is unknown at this moment. Therefore, it is expected that the iQOO 11 and 11 Pro will make their public debut in China in the first half of 2023.

iQOO 10 Pro Specifications

The iQOO 10 Pro smartphone was introduced on July 19, 2022. The phone has a 6.78-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 120Hz that has a QHD resolution of 1440x3200 pixels, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor running at 3.2GHz, with 3 cores clocked at 2.75GHz and 4 cores clocked at 2GHz, powers the iQOO 10 Pro. It has 12GB of RAM built-in. A 4700mAh battery powers the Android 12 operating system of the iQOO 10 Pro. Both proprietary fast charging and wireless charging are supported by the iQOO 10 Pro.

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

