Vivo X80 Pro Tipped to Arrive With Sony’s 50MP IMX8-Series Sensor

The Chinese smartphone giant Vivo had released its Vivo X70 series of smartphones in India back in September 2021. The recent revelations suggest that the smartphone manufacturer might be planning to introduce a successor series in 2022. Vivo is planning to launch the Vivo X80 series that will consist of Vivo X80, X80 Pro and X80 Pro+ smartphones. Now in a new development, a known tipster has provided details for the camera lens to be featured in Vivo X80 Pro.

According to a report from tipster DigitalChatStation, Vivo X80 Pro will arrive with Sony’s IMX8-series sensor. The tip further states that the IMX8-series sensor will be supported by a Dimensity 9000-powered device. As per some recent reports, Vivo X80 Pro has been claimed to come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and hence it is most likely that the new IMX8-series or IMX800 sensor will be featured in the Vivo X80 Pro handset. The tipster also informed that the IMX8-series sensor will be headlined by a 50MP primary camera. Furthermore, the smartphone may be equipped with a V1 Image Signal Processor which is the company’s self-developed chip that offers an array of benefits.

Vivo X80 Series Expected Specifications

Previous reports have suggested that both the Pro and Pro+ will have 6.78” AMOLED displays. The report suggests that the Vivo X80 Pro+ will use a QHD+ LTPO 2 panel, while the regular Pro will offer an FHD+ resolution. Moreover, both smartphones will offer a maximum refresh rate will be 120Hz, but the LTPO 2 panel will offer more intermediate steps.

Talking about the processors, Vivo X80 Pro+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset while the Pro model will feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The devices could feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage as per the AnTuTu listing, however, the leaks only list 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage for the Pro model, which is in contradiction.

A previous report has also provided intel on the camera details of the devices including the vanilla model which falls in line with the new details revealed by the tipster. Vivo X80 Pro might arrive with a quad-camera setup headlined by a combination of a 50MP + 50MP sensor along with a 12MP sensor with 2X optical zoom and a 50MP sensor with 5x optical zoom. Vivo X80 and X80 Pro are expected to sport a 44MP front camera. Furthermore, both Pro and Pro+ devices could be backed by a 4700mAh battery.