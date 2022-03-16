Apple Plans to Resume iPhone 13 Production at Foxconn Plant in April

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is gearing up to resume production at its Foxconn Chennai plant. A new report suggests that Apple is planning to begin the production of its iPhone 13 series handsets at the Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai in April. The manufactured devices will be used for both local as well as export purposes. The production was scheduled to begin back in January but Apple had to put the production plant on probation as there were protests by women workers regarding food poisoning in December.

Apple Facing Problems at its Manufacturing Plants

Apple has opted the way of manufacturing in India itself to get rid of heavy import tariffs and has been able to save around 20% on the price of its products consequently. Even though the local production has helped the company with the costs of its products, it has been facing multiple other troublesome situations.

For those unaware, On December 17, about 2000 female workers protested the company’s bad working conditions, resulting in the Foxconn plant’s closure. Workers were discovered to be working in arduous conditions. The kitchen conditions were also labelled as a ‘disaster.’ Food safety inspectors who visited the factory after the protests discovered that the food items handed to the workers were contaminated with rats. Over 150 female workers were hospitalised as a result of the tainted food. Protests erupted after workers were hospitalised due to inedible food.

On the other hand, at the company’s Wistron iPhone plant in Bangalore, a huge riot broke out in December 2020. Workers of the factory smashed glass, overturned cars, and started fires to revolt against lower salaries and unpaid wages. This happened because of a delay in payments due to the extensive hiring spree by the plant’s HR department. Apple manufactured iPhone SE 2020 at the Bangalore plant.

iPhone 13 Specifications

iPhone 13 from Apple comes with a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina display with HDR10, HLG HDR, and Dolby Vision. The base model offers a 60Hz of refresh rate. The device is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset that is claimed to offer 50% faster CPU and 30% better GPU performance than competitors. It comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

iPhone 13 comes with dual 12MP snappers at the back, with one of them being a wide-angle lens. The front of the device features a 12MP TrueDepth camera with Sensor-shift OIS.