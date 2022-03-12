iPhone SE 2020 Price Reduced, Also Bundles Disney+ Hotstar

If you don’t want to spend upwards of Rs 44,000 on the iPhone SE 3 (2022), you can always go for the more affordable iPhone SE 2020. The iPhone SE 2020, powered by the A13 Bionic SoC, is still a good buy in 2022. The price of the smartphone has reduced further with the launch of the iPhone SE 2022. Right now, the iPhone SE 2 (2020) is available on Flipkart and also bundles a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription at a reduced price.

iPhone SE 2020 Price in India

The iPhone SE 2020 is starting in India for Rs 29,999 only with 64GB. The device is also available in 128GB and 256GB for Rs 34,999 and Rs 44,999. Along with this, users can also get the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile-only subscription for Rs 399 instead of Rs 499.

Flipkart is also offering bank offers. If you use an SBI credit card for making the transaction, you will get up to Rs 750 cashback. With the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, users are eligible to receive 5% unlimited cashback on the paid amount.

There will be two freebies included as well. Firstly, Flipkart is offering Rs 201 worth of Bitcoin to the users along with a free subscription to Gaana Plus for six months. Users can also purchase the smartphone on EMIs, which start at Rs 1026 per month.

The iPhone SE 2020 has a 4.7-inch Retina display and a 12MP rear sensor, and a 7MP front sensor for selfies. It is also IP67 rated, making it water and dust resistant.

It is worth noting that the iPhone SE 3 also comes with the same sort of specifications, but just pack the A15 Bionic sensor making it a 5G smartphone and more powerful in performance than the iPhone SE 2020. In terms of design and other specifications, the iPhone SE 2022 and the iPhone SE 2020 are very similar and almost indistinguishable.