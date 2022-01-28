iPhone 12 Available at Rs 52,000 With Free Gaana Plus Subscription

Apple’s iPhone 12 is available at a massive discount. The smartphone is also bundling with a free six months subscription to Gaana Plus. The offer is available for the customers going to buy the device from Flipkart. The iPhone 12 is available in three storage options starting with 64GB, followed by 128GB and 256GB.

The base variant of 64GB is available for Rs 52,999 on Flipkart. If you have a Citi Bank credit or debit card, there will be an additional discount of Rs 1,000 which would make the cost drop down to Rs 51,999. Further, if you have an old functioning and eligible device that you want to exchange against it, you can get a discount of up to Rs 15,850, which would make the final price of the device Rs 36,149.

The same offers are available for the 128GB and 256GB variants which are listed for Rs 64,999 and Rs 74,999 on Flipkart.

Along with a free Gaana Plus subscription for six months, you will also get cash back on the first trade with ZebPay wallet. Flipkart also offers the iPhone 12 with the option for Open Box Delivery, wherein the box will be opened in front of the customer to ensure that they are getting what they asked for.

iPhone 12 Is Still a Good Buy in 2022

iPhone 12 is still a very good buy in 2022. Especially because of the price at which it is available. The A14 Bionic that powers the smartphone is still one of the most powerful chipsets in the market despite its launch in 2020.

There’s a marginal difference in the design of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12 series devices. The iPhone 12 can be comfortably used for up to three to four years at a minimum. If you plan to purchase it from the official website of Apple India, you will have to shell out extra money. The same might be the case with different authorised Apple resellers in the country.