Vodafone Idea, Airtel Shares Look to End Week Strongly

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel share are up in the noon trading session on Friday. Just an hour away from the closing of the market, both the telecom companies might end the day and the week on a positive note. After having a nightmare Thursday, Vodafone Idea investors would be happy to see the stock getting back in the ‘greens’ on Friday.

At the time of writing, Vodafone Idea is trading at Rs 10.85 which is 1.88% up from the previous closing price of Rs 10.65. Further, Airtel is trading at Rs 715, up by 1.10% from its previous closing price of Rs 707.90.

Vodafone Idea shares went up to touch a high of Rs 11.30 on Friday.

Bharti Airtel Shares Up Because of Google Investment

On Friday morning, Airtel and Google announced a partnership where Google is going to invest up to $1 billion into the telco. It is a strategic partnership to digitise India faster. Airtel would also give up an equity stake of 1.28% to Google for $700 million.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the parent company of Reliance Jio is trading at Rs 2340.15, up 0.09% from its previous closing price of Rs 2338.10.