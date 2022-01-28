Jio Recharge Plan 2022: Which is the Best 84 Days Plan?

Reliance Jio offers a plethora of options to customers who want a prepaid plan for medium-term use. To add to that, the number one telco also offers 20% JioMart Maha cashback with its prepaid plans that cost more than Rs 200. If you are looking for a medium-term plan from the telco, the 84 days plans make for the best choice as 56 days plans aren’t that economical. With 56 days plans, you need to spend more, and that’s not even a very long-time. Let’s take a look at the best 84 days Jio recharge plan 2022.

Jio Recharge Plan 2022 With Best Value and 84 Days of Validity

The Rs 666 prepaid plan from Jio is the best in value in 2022 if you are looking for an 84 days prepaid plan. Jio offers multiple prepaid plans with 84 days validity, and they come with different amounts of daily data caps, including 1.5GB, 2GB, and 3GB.

If you are looking for a plan with the best value, the Rs 666 plan makes for the best option. This plan offers 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and additional benefits of Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The 2GB daily data and 3GB daily data prepaid plans with 84 days validity come for Rs 719 and Rs 1199, respectively. These plans go under the very expensive range, and with the 2GB daily data plan, users are only getting 500MB of additional data in comparison to the 1.5GB daily data plan.

With the Rs 666 plan from Reliance Jio, users are spending Rs 7.93 per day for unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The cost rises to Rs 8.56 and Rs 14.27 with the 2GB daily data and 3GB daily data prepaid plans, which, as mentioned above, cost Rs 719 and Rs 1199, respectively.

So the best-prepaid plan from Reliance Jio in value for 84 days validity is the Rs 666 plan offering 1.5GB of daily data.