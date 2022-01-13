Vodafone Idea, Airtel 2GB Daily Data Plans for 84 Days Only Costs Rs 10 Per Day

While the telecom operators have increased the tariffs of prepaid plans, there are many who believe that the cost of mobile plans has become unfeasible. But that’s a one-sided truth. No disrespect to people living in harsh conditions who genuinely can’t afford the 4G mobile services. Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel offer their 2GB daily data prepaid plan for Rs 839 now. Before the prepaid tariff hike, it was somewhere around Rs 700 for the same plans. Paying Rs 839 as a lump-sum amount can feel psychologically heavy, but if broken down, the payment comes to approximately Rs 10 per day.

The Rs 839 prepaid plan for 84 days means you are effectively paying almost Rs 10 each day for mobile services. It doesn’t look like much now, does it?

Vodafone Idea, Airtel Rs 839 Plans Offer a Total of 168GB of Data

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel both offer 168GB of data with their Rs 839 prepaid plans. This means each GB of data is costing Rs 5 approximately to the customers. Not just data, but with these plans, users get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day as well.

Both the telcos also bundle in additional offers for the consumers. Bharti Airtel offers Airtel Thanks benefits which include things such as a free one month trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Wynk Music, FASTag cashback, Shaw Academy, Airtel Xstream Premium and more.

At the same time, Vodafone Idea offers customers additional benefits such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. There is also an over-the-top (OTT) subscription of Vi Movies & TV Classic bundled with the Rs 839 plan of Vodafone Idea.

For the unaware, Data Delights is a new offer introduced by Vodafone Idea after the prepaid tariff hikes. It offers consumers an additional 2GB of monthly data that can be redeemed as 1GB for each day, two times a month.