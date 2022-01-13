Tagg Verve Active Launched in India for Very Affordable Price

Tagg, a consumer electronics brand, has just announced a new smartwatch for the Indian market, namely Tagg Verve Active. It is a budget offering from the company that is meant to reach a large scale of customers and allow them to get a smartwatch experience without overspending. The highlights of the Tagg Verve Active aren’t just limited to its price but also the features that it brings to the table. Let’s check out the complete specifications and price of the Tagg Verve Active in India.

Tagg Verve Active Specifications in India

The Tagg Verve Active is a sports smartwatch that will come with a 1.7-inch LCD screen with support for 240 x 280 pixels resolution. The display will be able to support up to 500nits of maximum brightness and also offers an 80% screen-to-body ratio. Through the companion mobile application, users can customise the watch face anytime they want.

The straps are interchangeable so that users can always get a fresh look when they want. There’s a button at the side of the smartwatch to help with the navigation. Since it just weighs 38 grams, the smartwatch should feel like a breeze on your wrists. The Tagg Verve Active comes with IP68 certification, which means it is water and dust resistant.

It comes with a SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, body temperature tracking, and blood pressure mapping too. Further, users can track their deep sleep and light sleep cycles with this affordable smartwatch. There are over 24 sports modes that this smartwatch can support, and it is geared for people who want to stay fit. In a single charge, the Tagg Verve Active can deliver a performance of 8 days.

Tagg Verve Active Price in India

The Tagg Verve Active has launched for a price of Rs 3,999 in India. It will be available for customers from January 14, 2022, via Flipkart. Users can purchase the smartwatch in five different colours, including Grey, Green, Black, Purple and Gold.