Samsung Exynos 2200 May Make Its Debut With Galaxy S22 Smartphones

Samsung Exynos 2200, which was anticipated to make its debut earlier this month, would launch at the end of this month. The smartphone maker would release the same alongside Galaxy S22 smartphones. Compared to Exynos 2100, the upcoming Exynos 2200 variant may deliver an upgraded user experience and improved performance. It would also solve the issue of overheating found in Exynos 2100, an issue reported for a few users.

Exynos 2200 would feature a GPU developed by AMD to take on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Samsung usually uses Mali GPUs in its Exynos chips, but they are known to offer only nominal quality graphics over the Adreno GPUs available on Qualcomm SoCs.

In 2021, Samsung confirmed that it is working with AMD to develop a next-generation mobile GPU in its next flagship Exynos SoC. It will be based on AMD’s RDA 2 graphics architecture. There were reports of production issues and performance hurdles with Samsung Exynos 2200, which the company refused in a statement given to South Korean news outlet Business Korea. A Samsung official reportedly said that the new GPU was expected to resolve the problems of the Exynos 2100 chip, according to the report by Business Korea.

Earlier in January, Samsung released teasers on its official social media handles, citing the launch on January 11. The company withdrew the teasers later when the delivery got delayed. Samsung’s usual practice is to release the new Exynos chips ahead of unveiling Samsung’s flagship phones.

Indian Samsung Galaxy S22 may feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

The wide anticipation is that Samsung will use the Exynos 2200 SoC on the Galaxy S22 series for Europe and South Korea. However, the phones designed for Asian markets, including India and China, and for the US would come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

The recent reports surfacing online hint that Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacking event on February 8. Samsung Galaxy S22 series is likely to appear on the said date. There are a couple of Samsung phones to release including, the vanilla Galaxy S22 alongside the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.