Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Indian Variant Details Leaked, to Feature Exynos 2100 Chipset

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its new smartphone – Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the very near future and there are already a number of leaks and rumours surrounding the device. It is expected that the device will be launched by the company on January 6 and there are already multiple leaks providing details of the device. Now recent revelations in a report by 91mobiles suggest details regarding the Indian variant of the device along with storage memory configuration.

Details on Upcoming Device from Samsung

There have been several tips in the past suggesting that the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE smartphones will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC or Samsung manufactured Exynos 2100 chipsets depending upon the locations of the launch. Now, the report from tipster Ishan Agrawal suggests that the device will be launched in India with Exynos 2100 chipsets. Moreover, the devices will be sold in India with two storage variants – 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

The report has also suggested the timeline of the Indian launch of the device and it is most probably going to be in January itself. The colour options for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India is expected to be White, Purple, Olive and Graphite. There have been multiple leaks in the past about the specification details of the device.

Specifications for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The upcoming device by Samsung is likely to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1,080×2,340 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy S21 FE 5G is said to run Android 11-based One UI 3.1. Moreover, it is expected that the device will be backed by a 4500mAh battery which will support 25W fast charging technology.

It is rumoured that the device will have a triple rear camera setup which will consist of a 12MP primary sensor, which may be complemented with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8Mp telephoto sensor. Moreover, the device might have a 32MP selfie shooter. The connectivity options on the device are expected to consist of 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and USB Type-C port.