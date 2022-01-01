Vivo Y21T Launched with Snapdragon 680 SoC and Triple Rear Camera Setup

After multiple leaks and renders surfaced in the past, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has finally launched its Vivo Y21T smartphone as an affordable device and added to the portfolio of the company’s Y series. The device will be available in only one storage variant and it is rumoured that the handset will be launched in India next week. The handset comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and a triple rear camera setup. Users get the option of choosing from two colour options.

Vivo Y21T Specifications

The all-new Vivo Y21T operates on Android 11 with Funtouch OS on top and has a dual nano-SIM slot. The handset comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display. Affirming the previous rumours, Vivo Y21T indeed comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood. The RAM on the device is 6GB which can be virtually expanded using the built-in storage to up to 2GB.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, Vivo Y21T comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front of the device features an 8MP selfie camera with an f/1.8 lens.

The smartphone comes with 128GB of internal storage and can be expanded up to 1TB using a dedicated slot. Vivo Y21T is backed by a 5000mAh battery supported by an 18W fast charge technology. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The body of the smartphone weighs 182 grams and is 164.26×76.08x8mm in measurement. Onboard sensory systems for Vivo Y21T includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Price and Availability

The new smartphone from Vivo – Vivo Y21T has been priced at IDR 3,099,000 which amounts to somewhere around Rs 16,200. The device only has a solo 6GB RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage variant. The device is available in Midnight Blue and Pearl White colour options in Indonesia. The launch of the device is rumoured to be in India next week and it is expected that the handset will be available at a price tag of Rs 16,450 for its 4GB + 128GB variant.