Jabra Elite 4 Active Launched in India at a Price Tag of Rs 10,999

Danish brand Jabra has launched its new pair of earbuds in India. The audio tech company owned by GN Group has unveiled its all-new Elite 4 Active that comes with health features. The latest earbuds from Jabra come with Spotify Tap Playback feature, native noise cancellation, Google Fast pair and HearThrough technology. Using the all-new wearable users can also connect with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The new smartwatch Jabra Elite 4 Active has already been made official in Australia and the UK.

Jabra Elite 4 Active Specs

Talking about the design of the wearable, Jabra Elite 4 Active comes with a signature Jabra design with angular earbuds pointing downwards. The design is quite identical to that of Elite 3 earbuds launched in India a few months ago. The device supports Qualcomm aptX as well as SBC audio codecs and is endowed with 6mm drivers. The earbuds can also be paired up with the Sound+ app and come with the Spotify Tap playback feature.

The device features active noise cancellation and is rated IP57 for protection against dust and water. Talking about the battery backup, Jabra Elite 4 Active provides a battery life of up to 7 hours with a total of 28 hours run time. The fast-charging feature is also available with the charging case of the wearable allowing for 1-hour use of the device with just 10 minutes of charge. The time required to fully charge the device is three hours. The company has also claimed that earbuds are engineered for all kinds of workouts and the lightweight of the device allows it to be worn for multiple hours without any hassle.

Price and Availability

Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds have been launched by the company in India at the price tag of Rs 10,999. Interested buyers can get the device from the official website of Jabra along with various e-commerce platforms and the colour options include black, blue and green. It is also rumoured that the manufacturer will reveal the all-new Jabra Elite 4 Active at CES 2022 along with multiple other Jabra earbuds. The devices will come with a warranty for two hours.