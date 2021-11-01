Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Could Be Unveiled At CES 2022

Reported by Chakri K 0

One of the much-awaited smartphones that has been rumoured heavily of late is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. After much delay, it looks like the upcoming Samsung smartphone will reportedly see the light of the day at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 that will be hosted early next year.

Highlights

  • CES 2022 could debut in Las Vegas, US, on January 5, 2022.
  • The tech show is all set to be hosted until January 8.
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be launched at the CES 2022 tech show.

Follow Us

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

One of the much-awaited smartphones that has been rumoured heavily of late is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. After much delay, it looks like the upcoming Samsung smartphone will reportedly see the light of the day at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 that will be hosted early next year. This is not surprising as many new products from various tech brands will be announced at the event.

Now, a SamMobile report has confirmed that the CES 2022 could debut in Las Vegas, US, on January 5, 2022. The tech show is all set to be hosted until January 8. This appears to be in line with a previous report that hinted at a possible January 11 launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Notably, the tech community has argued that this new report could be plausible as the handset might not witness a tough competition during the forum.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE should have been announced already but there were a string of unfortunate events that forced the company to delay its unveiling. Eventually, one of the much-awaited smartphones from the South Korean tech giant has been delayed until next year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Specs

Detailing on the rumoured specs, the Galaxy S21 FE has hit the rumour mills several times revealing what we can expect from it. Going by the same, the upcoming Samsung smartphone could be launched with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The hardware aspects of the smartphone are likely to include the upcoming flagship processor in the Samsung Exynos series and a 4500mAh battery with support for 45W and 25W fast charging technology.

Furthermore, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is speculated to be launched in four colour options including Blue, Grey, Violet, and Green. It is hinted to bestow a triple-camera setup at the rear similar to that of the Galaxy S21 series of flagship smartphones launched earlier this year. Notably, the support page of the Samsung German website showed that the device could be launched with the model number SM-G990B/DS, wherein DS suggests support for dual-SIM capability. We can get to know further details in the coming weeks.

Reported By

Managing Editor

Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Could Be Unveiled At CES 2022

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments