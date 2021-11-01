Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Could Be Unveiled At CES 2022

One of the much-awaited smartphones that has been rumoured heavily of late is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. After much delay, it looks like the upcoming Samsung smartphone will reportedly see the light of the day at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 that will be hosted early next year. This is not surprising as many new products from various tech brands will be announced at the event.

Now, a SamMobile report has confirmed that the CES 2022 could debut in Las Vegas, US, on January 5, 2022. The tech show is all set to be hosted until January 8. This appears to be in line with a previous report that hinted at a possible January 11 launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Notably, the tech community has argued that this new report could be plausible as the handset might not witness a tough competition during the forum.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE should have been announced already but there were a string of unfortunate events that forced the company to delay its unveiling. Eventually, one of the much-awaited smartphones from the South Korean tech giant has been delayed until next year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Specs

Detailing on the rumoured specs, the Galaxy S21 FE has hit the rumour mills several times revealing what we can expect from it. Going by the same, the upcoming Samsung smartphone could be launched with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The hardware aspects of the smartphone are likely to include the upcoming flagship processor in the Samsung Exynos series and a 4500mAh battery with support for 45W and 25W fast charging technology.

Furthermore, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is speculated to be launched in four colour options including Blue, Grey, Violet, and Green. It is hinted to bestow a triple-camera setup at the rear similar to that of the Galaxy S21 series of flagship smartphones launched earlier this year. Notably, the support page of the Samsung German website showed that the device could be launched with the model number SM-G990B/DS, wherein DS suggests support for dual-SIM capability. We can get to know further details in the coming weeks.