Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Likely Set For 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in September last year. While it has been a little over a year since the launch of this device, there is no clarity regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Already, speculations have pointed out that the device could be launched soon but recent reports suggest otherwise. Going by fresh information, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could see the light of the day in January 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Delayed!

As per a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be launched as soon as January next year. It has been suggested that the smartphone will not be unveiled in a major event or an online Unpacked conference. It appears that the upcoming Samsung smartphone could be launched via a soft launch, which will be a simple press release.

On the other hand, it Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch, which was expected to arrive in January 2022 is said to be delayed. However, there is no word regarding a specific launch date for these upcoming flagship smartphones.

Samsung’s 2022 Flagship Models

It is unlikely that Samsung might launch high-end smartphones alongside each other and at least a minimum gap of a month between these smartphones’ releases is expected. Notably, the report cited that the upcoming smartphone in question - the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s availability could be limited at launch. Also, it is said that some markets will receive the units of this Samsung smartphone in January next year while the rest of the markets might face a delay in its sales.

Currently, there is a global chip shortage, which is expected to be a major reason for the delay of the Galaxy S21 FE’s launch. A delay in the device could be good for Samsung itself as it will be able to secure more chips for the upcoming flagship models. Samsung might even host an Unpacked event for the Galaxy S22 series ahead of the MWC 2022 tech show, which is tipped to debut on February 28. However, there is no official confirmation regarding any of these details and we need to wait for Samsung to confirm the same.