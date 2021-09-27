Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Might Replace Note Series With This Feature

Given that the flagship smartphones from Samsung for this year are already official, it is time for us to wait for the next-generation models in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It is believed that there will be three models as usual - the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Already, we have been coming across speculations from several sources hinting at the design of these upcoming smartphones. Now, fresh reports regarding the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have surfaced online suggesting an interesting development.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra S Pen Support

Recently, we saw the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra suggesting its design. Now, a tipster Ice Universe has taken to Twitter to claim that the high-end variant of the flagship S series smartphones arriving in 2022 will have an S Pen slot. The tipster cites a Dutch publication GalaxyClub, which claims that the S Pen support will be in-built in the upcoming model.

Already, multiple sources hinted at the support for the S Pen in the Galaxy S21 Ultra that went official earlier this year. Moreover, the leaked renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra also showcased the S Pen slot at the smartphone’s bottom. This is something that we have seen with the Galaxy Note series smartphones that have an S Pen support and a slot to house the stylus.

If this turns out to be true, then it will become clear that the company might consider discontinuing the Note devices. Already, Samsung skipped launching a new Note model this year and the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold3 came with the S Pen support. However, these models come with a specialised case to house the stylus and there is no dedicated stylus slot.

For the Galaxy Note gans, this could be good news as the high-end model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will arrive with the S Pen support out-of-the-box. It will offer several functions that we can expect from Note smartphones. Also, this inclusion will mark a significant shift in the design of the Galaxy S smartphones. This report adds fuel to a previous report hinting that Samsung is considering to overhaul its Galaxy S series smartphones into the Note series devices.