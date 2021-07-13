Samsung has never been shy to play the game of risk or reward, with most of its steps resulting in rewards, but, in the case of the first-gen Fold, the game seems to have tipped against the giant.

Other such examples include the Note series of devices, which, at the time of inception were subject to criticism, but, ten odd years down the line, there is nothing but praise for the devices offered under the series, which often one-up regular smartphones, at times even S-series of devices.

Today, a report from South Korean publication PulseNews seems to suggest that Samsung might be on the verge of another such risk or reward scenario, as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could be the company’s first smartphone to feature camera technology from famed Japanese brand Olympus.

This comes after famed brands like Vivo and OnePlus have announced strategic camera-based partnerships, with the latter having opted for Hasselblad optics for the OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Could Opt for Olympus 200MP Primary Sensor

The publication has claimed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra might feature a Penta-lens camera system with the highlighting feature being a 200MP primary sensor sporting Olympus branding. The report adds that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will also feature S Pen support.

It is also important to note that this is not the first instance of rumours suggesting that Samsung could partner with Japanese brand Olympus for future handsets, but, back in April, Samsung-related leaker Ice Universe had claimed that the two companies may work together so as to bring sensor-shift technology to the top smartphones on offer.

This report does however contradict a previous rumour that had suggested the presence of a third-gen 108MP sensor, with the other two handsets of the series, the S22 and S22 Plus tipped to feature upgraded 50MP main sensors. Another highlighting point of the upcoming series of devices is the rumour of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series featuring Samsung’s first Exynos chip complete with AMD GPUs.

Do note that the North American variants of all three phones seem likely to opt for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 successor for the performance side of things.

Alongside these camera specifications in relation to the next generation of Samsung’s flagships, the report also suggests a possible debut month of January 2022 for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which is not at all surprising, considering how the Galaxy S21 series of devices went live in January of 2021.