Since 5G is near the shore, smartphone manufacturers are developing 5G enabled smartphones with high-end specifications and a modest price range. Some of the renowned smartphones manufacturers like Realme, Oppo and iQoo have launched premium 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000. If you are looking for 5G smartphones in a nominal price range, follow this article to the end to get complete details of the budgeted devices.

Oppo A53s 5G

Oppo A53s 5G is said to be one of the cheapest 5G smartphones launched by Oppo in the Indian market. The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Oppo A53s 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC bundled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The internal storage of Oppo A53s 5G is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for fast charging.

Oppo A74 5G

Oppo A74 5G packs modest features like Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, fast charging feature and more. The smartphone is available for Rs 17,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Under the veil, the smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Not only this, but the device also features a multi-cooling system for thermal heat management.

Realme 8 5G

Realme is also launching 5G enabled smartphones to make users ready for the next-generation technology. Realme 8 5G is available for Rs 14,499 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The device runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. As for camera specifications, Realme 8 5G packs 48MP primary camera. It also sports a 16MP camera towards the front.

Realme X7

Another 5G smartphone from Realme which packs intriguing features is the Realme X7. The smartphone is priced at Rs 18,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Realme X7 is powered by Dimensity 800U 5G processor. Under the hood, the Realme X7 is backed by a 4300 mAh battery. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0.

iQOO Z3 5G

The iQOO Z3 5G is priced at Rs 19,990 for a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. iQOO Z3 5G is packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G. Users get the option to expand the internal storage up to 1TB using a microSD card slot. The device runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.