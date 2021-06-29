MediaTek 5G Open Resource Architecture Launched For Mobile Brands

MediaTek has rolled out the Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture that is touted to offer smartphone brands complete flexibility in key 5G smartphone features to address different market segments.

By June 29th, 2021 AT 2:58 PM
    MediaTek

    The renowned Taiwanese chipset maker MediaTek has rolled out the Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture that is touted to offer smartphone brands complete flexibility in key 5G smartphone features to address different market segments. In simple words, the open resource architecture will offer close-to-metal access to customise features across cameras, displays, graphics, sensors, artificial units (AI) and connectivity subsystems within the Dimensity 1200 chipset. Dr Yenchi Lee, who is the Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communication Business Unit, stated that MediaTek is teaming up with the world’s largest mobile brands to provide customised experiences that differentiate flagship 5G smartphones.

    MediaTek Architecture Devices Can Complement Variety of Lifestyles

    Dr Yenchi Lee further stated that whether its novel multimedia features, unmatched performance, brilliant imaging or more connection between smartphones and services, the architecture device makers can tailor their devices to complement a variety of consumer lifestyles.

    MediaTek further explained the benefits of the Dimensity 5G Open Resource architecture and revealed that with access to the in-chip, multi-core AI and display processors, a brand can customise multimedia experiences and unlock more synergy between the chipset and mobile’s display and audio hardware. Not only this, but they can also capitalise on MediaTek’s artificial intelligent picture quality (AI-PQ) and AI Super Resolution (AI-SR) to make their own video algorithm and scenario detection.

    Apart from this, the open resource architecture gives a brand the flexibility to fine-tune the performance and power-efficiency of a device through workload assignments across the chipset’s processing resources. For image and video processing, brands are given raw access to the camera image signal processor (ISP) to keep control of data flow once content is captured.

    The NeuroPilot arm of MediaTek will provide improved access to MediaTek’s deep learning accelerator (DLA) within the MediaTek APU. MediaTek has also said that to increase the connectivity and create a well-round customer experience, brands will be able to sync the new Bluetooth features with multiple profiles to match their wireless accessories such as gaming peripherals, headsets and more. The camera processing engine of MediaTek will allow brands to customise chip’s hardware-based virtual processing engines such as depth mapping, warp engine, colour correction and more.

