Vodafone Idea Two New Plans Come Without SMS Benefits

Vodafone Idea has announced two new prepaid plans for its customers. The telco has focused on keeping the price of the plans very low. But at the same time, because of less price, the benefits offered by the plan are quite limited as well. Don’t get this wrong, both the plans are still unlimited prepaid plans offered by the telco, but the data benefits aren’t what some users would appreciate. The two new plans announced by the telco cost Rs 99 and Rs 109. Let’s take a look at all the benefits of these plans.

Vodafone Idea Rs 99 and Rs 109 New Plans

Vodafone Idea has started offering two new prepaid plans to its customers. These plans cost Rs 99 and Rs 109 each. Note that the benefits of the two plans are largely the same. The difference between the two plans is in the price they come for and the validity they carry.

Starting with the Rs 99 plan, it comes with a truly unlimited voice calling benefit. Along with the voice calling benefit, users get 1GB of total data with the plan. The validity of this plan is 18 days. However, there is no outgoing SMS benefit offered with the plan.

Moving on to the next plan, it comes for Rs 109. This plan offers users the same benefits as the Rs 99 plan. There is 1GB of data, unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits. However, this plan comes with a larger validity of 20 days.

Neither of the plans allows users to send any SMS for free. If the users want to send SMS to others, they will have to purchase more expensive plans. Both the plans will offer cheap access to unlimited voice calling to the users along with 1GB of data for very few days. However, the biggest drawback of these plans is that there are no outgoing SMSes. So for services and applications which verify through an outgoing SMS from your registered phone number won’t work with these plans.

These plans will cater to the needs of a select few and others will go for plans that come with basic SMS services at least.